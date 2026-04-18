Palestinian terrorist who infiltrated Judea community shot dead
IDF troops later raided his residence near Hebron and found an improvised weapon and military equipment.
Security personnel killed a knife-wielding Palestinian terrorist who infiltrated the Jewish community of Negohot in Judea early on Saturday morning, the Israel Defense Forces said.
No other injuries were reported.
The suspect was shot dead while charging at a member of the local security team.
Following the incident, IDF soldiers, directed by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), operated in the Khirbet Fuqeiqah area, adjacent to the Negohot community in the South Hebron Hills, where the terrorist resided, the army said.
The soldiers conducted a targeted raid of the terrorist’s residence and located an improvised weapon and military equipment.
In light of the findings, the terrorist’s brother was detained and transferred to the Shin Bet for questioning, the IDF added.
The Palestinian Authority’s WAFA news agency identified the terrorist as Muhammad Ahmad Abu Ghaliyeh al-Suwaiti, 25, from Khirbet Salama west of Dura in the Hebron Governorate.