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News   Israel News

IDF slays terrorist in southern Gaza

Israeli soldiers control some 54% of the Strip’s territory as a fragile truce remains in place.

Apr. 18, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF slays terrorist in southern Gaza

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Israel troops operate to secure the Yellow Line ceasefire line in Khan Yunis, the southern Gaza Strip, January 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israeli troops in a Namer heavy armored personnel carrier secure the Yellow Line ceasefire demarcation in Khan Yunis, the southern Gaza Strip, January 2026. Credit: IDF.
( Apr. 18, 2026 / JNS )

Combat team personnel from the Israel Defense Forces’ Negev Reserve Infantry Brigade killed a Gazan terrorist in the southern Strip on Friday who crossed the Yellow Line and posed a threat to the troops, the military said.

“IDF forces under Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the [truce] agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” the army added.

The Yellow Line runs through the Gaza Strip, delineating Israeli and Hamas areas of control. The IDF holds roughly 54% of the Strip.

Jerusalem says that Hamas must lay its weapons if Israeli forces are to withdraw from the area.

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Gaza Strip Defense and Security
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