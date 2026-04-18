London police investigate possible antisemitic arson

The Metropolitan Police in London is probing an arson attack that took place on Friday night in Hendon against a business that was previously owned by a Jewish charity.

The case is not being treated as a terrorist incident but it is being led by Counter Terrorism Policing London due to the similarity of other recent arson attacks against Jewish-owned property in the British capital, the unit’s Commander Helen Flanagan said in a statement.

Officers from the North West Command Area are supporting the investigation.

The site on Hendon Way still bears signs of the former owner, reading “jewish futures.”

Police officers and the London Fire Brigade were called to the scene at 10:32 p.m. on April 17, the Met Police said.

A man was seen to approach a row of shops with a plastic bag containing what was later found to be three bottles containing fluid. He placed the bag next to the building and lit the items in the bag, according to police. The bottles failed to fully ignite and the man fled the scene.

Minor damage was caused to the shopfront and no injuries were reported.

The incident will “undoubtedly add to the concerns” of the large Jewish community of Hendon, the local member of Parliament, David Pinto-Duschinsky, told Sky News.

In Hendon we are proudly the home of a large Jewish community. We’ve seen the attacks on Hatzola in Golders Green which is just a mile down the road. [Also] the attack on Finchley Reform Synagogue, which is just a few miles away, so obviously this adds to the concerns the community has,” he was cited as saying.

An attack in February set ablaze four ambulances belonging to Hatzola Northwest, a Jewish community emergency service, in Golders Green in north London.

Four Muslim suspects have since been arrested in connection to the case.

The Islamist group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya has claimed responsibility for the incident, as well as several attacks since March 9 on Jewish institutions in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams was quoted in the Met statement on Saturday as saying, “Since the incident in Golders Green last month we have spoken extensively to community leaders. I understand and appreciate their concerns, and I know this latest incident will add to fears in the community.

“Local officers are working closely with Counter Terrorism Policing to support the investigation. The community can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area. Since last month’s attack in Golders Green, we have stepped up police patrols and vigilance to reassure communities and disrupt offenders,” Williams said.

He added, “This includes armed police patrols as well as deployments of officers from Project Servator, who are specially trained to spot anyone who may be planning or preparing to commit criminal acts.”