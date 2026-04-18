WATCH: Israeli envoy to US says IDF fighting ‘death cults’ of Iran, Hezbollah
Ambassador Yechiel Leiter expressed the hope that talks with Lebanon will help defeat the terrorist group.
Israeli ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter called on Friday the mullahs in Iran and their proxy group Hezbollah in Lebanon “death cults” that devote their efforts to “annihilation” while Israel fights for life.
“The fight against the Iranian regime is a fight for life,” the diplomat said in a video posted on X.
He noted that the Israeli government held talks with the Lebanese government this week for the first time in more than 30 years, “with the hope that we can defeat this death cult of Hezbollah and together achieve a future that sanctifies life.”
Watch Leiter below link this week’s Torah portion to today’s geopolitical events.
We fight for life - on the battlefield and at the negotiation table.— Ambassador Yechiel (Michael) Leiter (@yechielleiter) April 17, 2026
That’s the lesson from this week’s Torah portion: life is the purest ideal we can achieve.
Shabbat shalom 🕯️🕯️ pic.twitter.com/VqhryLJ2Pv