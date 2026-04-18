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News   Israel News

WATCH: Israeli envoy to US says IDF fighting ‘death cults’ of Iran, Hezbollah

Ambassador Yechiel Leiter expressed the hope that talks with Lebanon will help defeat the terrorist group.

Apr. 18, 2026
JNS Staff

WATCH: Israeli envoy to US says IDF fighting ‘death cults’ of Iran, Hezbollah

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Yechiel Leiter
Yechiel Leiter, Israeli ambassador in Washington, at the Zionist Organization of America’s gala in New York City, Nov. 9, 2025. Credit: Courtesy of ZOA.
( Apr. 18, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter called on Friday the mullahs in Iran and their proxy group Hezbollah in Lebanon “death cults” that devote their efforts to “annihilation” while Israel fights for life.

“The fight against the Iranian regime is a fight for life,” the diplomat said in a video posted on X.

He noted that the Israeli government held talks with the Lebanese government this week for the first time in more than 30 years, “with the hope that we can defeat this death cult of Hezbollah and together achieve a future that sanctifies life.”

Watch Leiter below link this week’s Torah portion to today’s geopolitical events.

Iran Middle East U.S.-Israel Relations
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