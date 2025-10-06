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News   Israel News

IDF intercepts Houthi drone launched from Yemen toward Eilat

No casualties or damages were reported in the latest attack from Yemen.

Oct. 6, 2025
JNS Staff

IDF intercepts Houthi drone launched from Yemen toward Eilat

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Israelis take cover in a public shelter in Jerusalem during a ballistic missile attack fired from Iran on June 15, 2025. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.
Israelis take cover in a public shelter in Jerusalem during a ballistic missile attack fired from Iran on June 15, 2025. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.
( Oct. 6, 2025 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday night said it “likely intercepted” a drone that was launched toward the southern part of the country by Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists from Yemen.

“Following sirens that sounded regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in the area of Eilat, a UAV that was launched from Yemen was likely intercepted by the IAF,” according to the military statement.

The IDF noted that air-raid sirens were activated in the southern resort city “due to the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception.”

No casualties or damage were reported in the latest attack from Yemen.

Early on Sunday morning, Israeli air defenses shot down a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist organization, according to the IDF.

“The Air Force intercepted one missile that was launched from Yemen,” the IDF stated, adding that sirens sounded “in accordance with policy.”

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the attack, which sent over a million Israeli civilians to bomb shelters at 5 a.m.

Air-raid alerts were activated in parts of Israel’s densely-populated center, as well as in parts of Judea and Samaria, the military stated.

Take-offs and landings were briefly halted at Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion International Airport, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported.

The Israeli Air Force previously intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Yemen on Sept. 29, which also triggered sirens across central Israel, including Tel Aviv, as well as in parts of Judea and Samaria.

That attack reportedly also did not cause any damage or casualties.

The Houthis have carried out missile and drone attacks on the Jewish state—including a drone attack that wounded 22 Israelis in Eilat on Sept. 24—since the Hamas-led terrorist assault on Oct. 7, 2023.

In response, Jerusalem has conducted several rounds of strikes against the Yemeni terrorist organization, including an Aug. 28 operation that killed its “prime minister” and several other senior Houthi officials.

IDF Defense and Security
JNS Staff
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