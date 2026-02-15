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News   Israel News

IDF hits Hezbollah weapons storage facilities, rocket launchers

The Iranian terror proxy is continuing attempts to rebuild its military infrastructure to target Israeli civilians, the military said.

JNS Staff
An Israeli Air Force fighter jet prepares for strikes against the Houthi terror regime in Yemen on Sept. 10, 2025. Credit: IDF.
An Israeli Air Force fighter jet prepares for strikes against the Houthi terror regime in Yemen on Sept. 10, 2025. Credit: IDF.
(Feb. 15, 2026 / JNS)

The Israeli military struck Hezbollah weapons storage facilities and rocket launchers late on Saturday in several locations across Southern Lebanon.

The Israel Defense Forces said that the Iranian terror proxy is continuing attempts to rebuild its military infrastructure in the region to target Israeli civilians.

“The presence of the weapons struck constituted a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon, and endangered the civilians of the region,” the IDF said, adding that it will “continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel.”

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem said on Friday that the Lebanese terror army had prevented Israel from achieving its goal of destroying the group. This happened, he said, despite Hezbollah suffering the deaths of commanders and other members during a 64-day confrontation that followed Israel’s 2024 targeted killing of his predecessor, Hassan Nasrallah, according to a letter addressed to a senior adviser to Iran’s supreme leader.

Qassem credited “divine assistance” for the organization’s ability to continue its operations and praised the Iranian regime for supporting regional terrorist movements over the past 47 years, Tehran’s state propaganda outlet Press TV reported on Saturday.

Israel’s military said on Friday that it had eliminated a Hezbollah operative who was attempting to restore the terrorist group’s “military” infrastructure in southeastern Lebanon.

On Feb. 9, the IDF killed a senior Hezbollah terrorist operative near Yanouh in Southern Lebanon’s Tyre District.

Israel has repeatedly warned that it will not allow Hezbollah to rebuild its “military” capabilities near the border, citing security concerns following months of cross-border hostilities.

Hezbollah began attacking Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, a day after the Hamas-led terrorist assault on southern Israel, opening a second front along the northern border that lasted until a truce took effect on Nov. 27, 2024.

Under the U.S.-brokered deal, Hezbollah was required to demilitarize, beginning in areas adjacent to the border, with the Lebanese Armed Forces tasked with establishing an arms monopoly in the country.

Middle East IDF Hezbollah Terrorism
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