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News   Israel News

IDF intercepts drone smuggling weapons from Jordan

Troops recovered 40 firearms, which were transferred to security forces for further processing.

Dec. 24, 2025
JNS Staff

IDF intercepts drone smuggling weapons from Jordan

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The Israel Defense Forces intercepted a drone that crossed into Israeli airspace from Jordan in a weapons-smuggling attempt, Dec. 23, 2025. Credit: IDF.
The Israel Defense Forces intercepted a drone that crossed into Israeli airspace from Jordan in a weapons-smuggling attempt, Dec. 23, 2025. Credit: IDF.
( Dec. 24, 2025 / JNS )

Israel Defense Forces observers on Tuesday intercepted a drone that crossed into Israeli airspace from Jordan in a weapons-smuggling attempt.

Troops recovered 40 firearms, which were transferred to security forces for further processing.

Last month, the IDF’s Lions of the Jordan Valley Battalion (41st) and the YAGAL unit of the Israel Police thwarted another attempt to smuggle weapons via the border with Jordan.

According to the IDF, security forces located two pistols in the northern sector of the Jordan Valley, and apprehended a suspect in the area.

Meanwhile, Israeli soldiers of the 80th Division recently thwarted 130 drone-assisted smuggling attempts along the border with Egypt.

“Attempts to smuggle weapons, drugs, and various criminal items into Israeli territory have increased significantly in recent months,” said the IDF.

IDF
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