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News   Israel News

IDF, Moroccan army collaborate for African Lion training exercise

The Israeli military’s involvement in the multinational exercise sparked intense backlash across Arab social media platforms.

May. 26, 2025
Shachar Kleiman
Moroccan soldiers simulate securing a port during the multinational African Lion war games in Agadir, May 20, 2025. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.
Moroccan soldiers simulate securing a port during the multinational African Lion war games in Agadir, May 20, 2025. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Arab media outlets released footage on Sunday documenting an Israel Defense Forces Golani reconnaissance unit conducting joint tunnel warfare training with Royal Moroccan Army units during the annual African Lion 2025 military exercise.

The leaked video shows soldiers from both nations executing complex underground combat drills featuring remotely controlled robotic systems and advanced surveillance equipment, with separate segments capturing personnel descending into tunnel networks.

The Israeli military’s involvement in the multinational exercise sparked intense backlash across Arab social media platforms, where critics condemned Morocco’s collaboration with Israel.

The comprehensive African Lion 2025 training operation unfolded earlier this month throughout multiple Moroccan regions, spanning the urban centers of Agadir, Tiznit, Kenitra, Ben Guerir and Tifnit. The large-scale military cooperation involved over 10,000 personnel representing forces from the United States, Morocco and several allied nations.

Exercise components encompassed full-scale warfare simulations incorporating fighter aircraft, artillery systems and specialized commando operations. The training program additionally featured humanitarian response elements, including the deployment of mobile medical facilities.

Moroccan General Mohammad al-Qaysi highlighted how a strategic partnership with American forces proved instrumental in the exercise’s operational success.

He noted that such collaborative training initiatives demonstrate Morocco’s dedication to enhancing military readiness while strengthening coordination mechanisms with allied partners.

Israel’s integration into the annual exercise began two years ago following diplomatic normalization between the two nations.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Africa Abraham Accords Israeli Foreign Policy
Shachar Kleiman
Shachar Kleiman Shachar Kleiman
Shachar Kleiman is an Arab affairs correspondent for Israel Hayom.
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