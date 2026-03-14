IDF pummels terror sites as Hezbollah chief threatens long campaign

Israeli forces have killed more than 380 Hezbollah operatives, including key commanders from the Shi’ite group and other terrorist organizations operating in Lebanon, since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28, the IDF said on Saturday.

The terrorists were killed in a series of targeted strikes from the air, sea and land over the past week, the statement read.

⭕️ IDF troops continue to maintain a forward defensive posture to protect the residents of northern Israel.



Over the past week, our troops conducted targeted night operations in southern Lebanon, dismantling Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/ShZahxrjKV — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 12, 2026

The prominent terrorists slain were from Hezbollah, Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force and Imam Hossein Division, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, as well as “the senior command of Iranian regime representatives in Lebanon,” the Israel Defense Forces said.

The IDF mentioned some of the most senior commanders by name: Zid Ali Jomaa, commander of Hezbollah’s firepower management; Ali Reza Bi-Azhar, head of the intelligence branch of the Lebanon Corps within the Quds Force; Ahmad Rasouli, intelligence commander in the Quds Force’s Palestine Corps; and Ali Maglas Tabaja, commander of the Imam Hussein Division.

In total, seven Hezbollah commanders, five Lebanon Corps commanders, three Imam Hussein Division commanders and one Islamic Jihad commander were killed. The IDF did not specify how many additional Iranian representatives were killed.

“The eliminations and strikes in Lebanon significantly degrade the command-and-control and firepower abilities of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, and it minimizes the threats to the State of Israel and its civilians,” the army stated.

In a separate statement on Friday, the IDF relayed that it completed throughout the day several additional waves of strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut and Southern Lebanon.

The military struck more than 1,100 terrorist sites, about 190 Radwan Force targets and over 200 missiles and launchers in Lebanon since the start of the war, according to the IDF.

Additionally, some 110 Hezbollah command centers were targeted.

⭕️WATCH: Hezbollah terrorists carrying rockets into a weapon storage facility in southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/xkzsEoQNB5 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 14, 2026

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem, who replaced slain terror master Hassan Nasrallah on Oct. 29, 2024, warned on Friday that his organization was prepared for a long war.

“We have prepared ourselves for a long confrontation, and God willing, they will be surprised on the battlefield,” AFP cited Qassem as saying in a televised address.

He added, “The enemy’s threats do not frighten us. This is an existential battle, not a limited or simple battle.”

Israel Hayom cited him as outlining his group’s conditions for a ceasefire. These involve a total cessation of Israeli attacks in Lebanon, a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory, releasing Hezbollah captives and permitting residents to return to their homes in Southern Lebanon, including reconstruction.

Qassem claimed that Hezbollah’s decision to join the war was made independently, independent of Iranian influence.

“We decided, following the aggression against Iran and the killing of [Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali] Khamenei. that the conditions have matured to confront the enemy. It [Israel] has been attacking us for 15 months and killed our imam and our commander. When the action is carried out jointly by both sides, Hezbollah and Iran, we will be able to weaken the enemy and bring him to a better agreement,” Ynet quoted Qassem as saying.