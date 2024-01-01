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News   Israel News

Iron Swords or Genesis? The effort to rename war

For several weeks, officials brainstormed on a name for the conflict that would reflect the right message in the international arena.

Jan. 1, 2024
Shirit Avitan Cohen
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Israel Defense Forces troops in the Gaza Strip, Nov. 26, 2023. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Israel Defense Forces troops in the Gaza Strip, Nov. 26, 2023. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.

The new name for the Israel-Hamas war proposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and backed by him—Genesis—was the result of several weeks of work that began shortly after the outbreak of the conflict, Israel Hayom has learned.

The group involved in the effort wanted to make sure the new name would send the right message in the international arena, reflecting Israel’s efforts to root out terrorism.

The officials met in recent weeks with Netanyahu’s staff, National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz and other politicians involved in conducting the war to present the results of their work, which has also been presented to the Public Diplomacy Directorate.

Members of the group, who mostly work behind the scenes, also explained the meaning behind the decision. They said, among other things, that Genesis was their first choice due to its universality and association with a new reality, separating between darkness and light, good and evil, barbarism and civilization.

It also relates to the Abraham Accords, which show that cooperation between Jews and Arabs is possible. Moreover, it is on the holiday of Simchat Torah (Oct. 7 in 2023) that Jews around the world began to read the Torah from the beginning, starting with the Book of Genesis. The presentation also included branding language, logos and merchandise for the soldiers in the field, along with a historical overview.

Professor Yedidia Stern, of the Jerusalem-based Jewish People Policy Institute, who participated in the effort, told Israel Hayom that “the name Genesis looks at the war not only from the angle of disaster but also from the angle of creation.” Other proposed names include Oct. 7, the Gaza War, and the Simchat Torah War. So far, no official decision has been made on the matter.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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