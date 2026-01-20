Israel, Greece boost defense tech cooperation

Israel and Greece on Tuesday agreed to cooperate on anti-drone technology and cybersecurity, expanding their defense partnership, officials said.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz met with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, in Athens to discuss strategic relations.

Στο πλαίσιο της επίσημης επίσκεψής του στην #Αθήνα, υποδέχτηκα σήμερα, με ιδιαίτερη χαρά, στο Υπουργείο Εθνικής Άμυνας, τον Υπουργό Άμυνας του Κράτους του #Ισραήλ, @Israel_katz, με τον οποίο συζητήσαμε για τις στρατηγικές αμυντικές σχέσεις 🇬🇷-🇮🇱 και τις προοπτικές για την… pic.twitter.com/A457V5R5SB — Nikos Dendias (@NikosDendias) January 20, 2026

“We agreed to exchange views and know-how to be able to deal with drones and in particular swarms of unmanned vehicles,” Dendias said, according to Reuters. “We will also work together in order to be ready to intercept cyber threats.”

Katz said the countries are “equally determined” not to allow “actors who seek to undermine regional stability to gain a foothold through terror, aggression or military proxies in Syria, in Gaza, in the Aegean Sea.”

The Israeli defense minister is on a four-day trip to Greece that runs through Thursday, according to Hebrew media reports.

Last month, Israel, Greece and Cyprus agreed on a trilateral military cooperation plan for 2026, along with separate bilateral agreements between the Israel Defense Forces and each nation’s armed forces.

The plans outline joint military exercises, training programs, working groups and strategic dialogue on shared security interests with the Hellenic Armed Forces and the Cypriot National Guard.

The Dec. 23 signing came a day after the leaders of the three nations met for a summit in Jerusalem where they advanced an energy deal that will link their electrical grids.

Greece and Israel, which maintain close economic and diplomatic ties, operate a joint air training center on Greek territory and have conducted joint military exercises in recent years.

In December, Greece approved the purchase of 36 Israeli-made PULS rocket artillery systems for about $760 million and has been in talks with Jerusalem on developing an anti-aircraft and anti-ballistic missile defense system estimated at roughly $3.5 billion.