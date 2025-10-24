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News   Israel News

Israel prepares for handover of two deceased hostages

Hamas may release two of the 13 bodies still held in Gaza.

Oct. 24, 2025
Itsik Saban
Bodies of Six Hostages Brought to Israel
Six hostages kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023, who were murdered in the Gaza Strip. Their bodies were recovered by the IDF in a tunnel in Khan Yunis on Aug. 20, 2024. Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel.

After three days without deceased hostages being released, police received instructions on Friday afternoon to prepare for the possibility that Hamas will release two deceased hostages in the evening, from the 13 the terrorist organization still holds in the Gaza Strip.

According to the instructions police received, Hamas may transfer the remains to the Red Cross at 9 p.m., and from there the bodies would be transferred to Israel.

So far, Hamas has returned 15 deceased hostages to Israel out of 28, in violation of the agreement that stipulated the bodies would be returned within 72 hours of the signing of the ceasefire.

As mentioned, Israel has received 15 deceased hostages so far: Tamir Adar, Muhammad al-Atarash, Uriel Baruch, Ronen Engel, Tal Haimi, Inbar Hayman, Guy Illouz, Bipin Joshi, Eitan Levi, Eliyahu Margalit, Tamir Nimrodi, Daniel Peretz, Sonthaya Oakkharasri, Yossi Sharabi and Arie Zalmanowicz.

The deceased hostages still held by Hamas are: Sahar Baruch, Itay Chen, Amiram Cooper, Meny Godard, Hadar Goldin, Ran Gvili, Asaf Hamami, Joshua Loitu Mollel, Omer Neutra, Dror Or, Daniel Oz, Sudthisak Rinthalak and Lior Rudaeff.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Hamas Gaza Strip Defense and Security
Itsik Saban
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