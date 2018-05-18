More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel sells sea-borne version of Iron Dome defense system to Romanian contractor

The deal signed on May 16 is worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

May. 18, 2018
Israel’s Iron Dome system launches a missile to intercept a rocket coming from Gaza. Photo by Nehemia Gershuni-Aylho.
Israel’s Iron Dome system launches a missile to intercept a rocket coming from Gaza. Photo by Nehemia Gershuni-Aylho.

Israeli defense contractor Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Romanian counterpart Romaero announced on Wednesday that they have signed a cooperation agreement for the production of domestic air- and ground-defense systems they hope to offer to the Romanian armed forces.

A statement by Rafael said that as part of the deal signed in Bucharest, Romaero will acquire the technical knowledge and license for the development of the sea-borne version of Israel’s celebrated Iron Dome short-range missile-defense system, as well as Samson remote-control weapons systems and Spike tactical missiles.

Rafael did not release the monetary specifics of the deal, saying only that it is worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Rafael CEO Yoav Har-Even inked the agreement with Romaero chief Remus Vulpescu at the Black Sea Defense & Aerospace 2018 exhibition in Bucharest.

“The new cooperation will provide a solution to the operational needs of the Romanian army in upcoming procurement plans that were already approved by the Romanian government,” the company said in a statement.

Defense and Security Europe
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin