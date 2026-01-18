Israel, US back Argentina’s Quds Force terror designation

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and the U.S. State Department on Saturday welcomed Argentina’s decision to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force as a terrorist organization, calling it an important step in combating Iranian-backed terrorism.

Sa’ar praised Argentine President Javier Milei for the move, saying it “strengthens the international front against Iranian terrorism and honors the memory of the victims of the attacks on the Israeli Embassy and the AMIA” in Buenos Aires.

The U.S. State Department’s Near Eastern Affairs bureau said Washington “welcomes Argentina’s decision,” describing the Quds Force as a key IRGC arm that “has fueled violence across the Middle East and beyond while repressing its own people.”

Argentina announced the designation earlier on Saturday, saying the Quds Force is responsible for training and carrying out terrorist attacks abroad, including the 1990s bombings of the Israeli Embassy and the AMIA Jewish center in Buenos Aires.