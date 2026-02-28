Israel’s opposition leader: ‘We stand together, we win together’
“There is no coalition and no opposition, only one people and one IDF,” Yesh Atid Party head Yair Lapid stated.
Yesh Atid Party chairman Yair Lapid, leader of the opposition, conveyed a message of national unity on Saturday, saying that “in moments like these we stand together—and we win together.”
Addressing the war against Iran, he tweeted in English: “I want to remind us all: The people of Israel are strong. The IDF and the Air Force are strong. The strongest power in the world stands with us,” he added, referencing the United States.
“There is no coalition and no opposition, only one people and one IDF, with all of us behind them,” Lapid wrote.
I want to remind us all: The people of Israel are strong. The IDF and the Air Force are strong. The strongest power in the world stands with us.— יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) February 28, 2026
In moments like these we stand together - and we win together.
There is no coalition and no opposition, only one people and one IDF,…
On Feb. 2, Lapid met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, presenting a united front against the Islamic Republic.
“The entire State of Israel is united against Iran,” the Yesh Atid Party head wrote on X. “There are no disagreements among us regarding the importance of dealing with this threat. It is important that Tehran knows that the State of Israel stands united against the terrorism of the regime.”