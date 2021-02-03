Israel’s Ra’am Party splits from Joint Arab List

Knesset member Mansour Abbas announced on Wednesday that his Ra’am party will split from the Joint Arab List ahead of the country’s March 23 elections, Channel 12 News reported.

The Joint Arab List will now comprise the Balad, Ta’al and Hadash parties.

Mansour had a falling out with other Joint List members following his rapprochement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Recent polls, however, project that an independent Knesset run will see Ra’am fail to cross the four-seat electoral threshold.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.