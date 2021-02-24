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News   Israel News

Jerusalem District court schedules next Netanyahu hearing for April 5

The date set for beginning to hear witnesses in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial comes less than two weeks after the March 23 Knesset elections.

Feb. 24, 2021
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's arraignment hearing at the Jerusalem District Court on May 24, 2020. Photo by Amit Shabi/POOL.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s arraignment hearing at the Jerusalem District Court on May 24, 2020. Photo by Amit Shabi/POOL.

The Jerusalem District Court said on Monday that it would start hearing witnesses in the corruption trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on April 5, after the March 23 general election.

Netanyahu, the first Israeli premier to be indicted in office, was formally charged last year over allegations of accepting improper gifts and seeking to trade regulatory favor with media moguls in exchange for positive coverage.

Netanyahu has denied all the charges against him, calling them “fabricated and ludicrous.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Israeli Elections Benjamin Netanyahu Legal Affairs
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