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Lebanese FM: In negotiations with Israel, nothing is taboo

We need a political-diplomatic solution, Lebanon wants American and Arab help in restoring sovereignty, Youssef (“Joe”) Rajji says.

Nov. 28, 2025
Lebanon's Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji looks on during his meeting with Egypt's Foreign Minister at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Tahrir Palace in central Cairo on April 22, 2025. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) (Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji looks on during his meeting with Egypt’s foreign minister at the Foreign Ministry in Tahrir Palace in central Cairo on April 22, 2025. Photo by Khaled Desouki/AFP via Getty Images.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef (“Joe”) Rajji said in an interview on Nov. 20 on Murr Television, aka MTV (Lebanon), that he views nothing as taboo when it comes to negotiations with Israel.

Rajji added that the military option has not worked with Israel, so Lebanon should pursue a political-diplomatic solution. He emphasized that it is in Lebanon’s interest for U.N. Security Council Resolutions 1701 and 1559 to be implemented.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji. Source: MEMRI.
Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji. Source: MEMRI.

Rajji said that the international community, the U.S. and friendly Arab countries are trying to help Lebanon restore its full sovereignty, but they have certain conditions. He stressed that it is Lebanon that wants their help, not the other way around, and that the Americans are assisting the Lebanese army, not a “parallel militia working for another country.”

Interviewer: Do you support the call for direct negotiations with the State of Israel, with no consideration to any taboos?

Youssef Rajji: As I’ve told you, I don’t have taboos about anything, especially when it comes to negotiations. When you have a problem with someone, if you do not come to the table with him, you cannot …

Interviewer: So let’s start negotiations with Iran. ...

Rajji: We have tried the military solution, and it did not work. Let them give us the opportunity to try the political-diplomatic solution.

Interviewer: Through direct negotiations with Israel?

Rajji: Whatever it takes. Personally, I have no taboos. I will accept whatever the government decides, without any problem.

...

Sometimes, it takes a while for the U.N. resolutions to be implemented, but ultimately they always do. It is in our interest that UNSC Resolutions 1701 and 1559—and even the cessation of hostilities—are implemented.

...

The international community, the U.S. and friendly Arab countries are exerting efforts to help Lebanon restore its full sovereignty and to enjoy economic revival and reconstruction, but they have conditions.

We want their help, not the other way around. Our country is small and weak, and it is going through a major economic crisis. It is we who ask them for help.

Interviewer: But he had a different question ...

Rajji: The Americans do not send weapons and funds to a non-state armed organization. They are helping the Lebanese army. They are not helping a parallel militia, working for another country.

Originally published by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

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