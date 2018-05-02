More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Likud gains in poll on heels of Netanyahu’s Iran revelation

Channel 20 poll projects 32 seats for Likud if election were held at this time, with 19 for Yesh Atid • Poll shows Zionist Union, Joint Arab List tying with 12 seats each • Kulanu, United Torah Judaism and Meretz parties projected to win seven seats each.

May. 2, 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters at Likud headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 18, 2015, after general elections with Netanyahu claiming victory. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters at Likud headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 18, 2015, after general elections with Netanyahu claiming victory. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.

If general elections were called at this time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party would win 32 seats, a new poll from Channel 20 conducted after Netanyahu’s press conference on Iran’s nuclear program on Monday evening shows.

The poll, conducted by the Smith Institute, gave Likud two more seats than a similar poll last month by Channel 20.

A representative sample of 613 Israeli adults participated in the survey, which had a margin of error of 4 percent.

The party that came out second-strongest in the poll was Yesh Atid, with 19 mandates, the same number projected for it in last month’s poll.

The Zionist Union, under leader Avi Gabbay, dropped a mandate to win 12 seats, the same number projected for the Joint Arab List. The poll showed Habayit Hayehudi winning 10 seats.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon’s Kulanu Party, United Torah Judaism and Meretz were in a three-way tie with seven seats projected for each.

Yisrael Beytenu gained a seat from last month’s poll, and came in at six. MK Orly Levy-Abekasis’s new party, which has yet to be named, was projected to win four seats—one fewer than the last poll showed.

Shas also gained a seat, moving from a projected four to five in this week’s poll.

Iran Israeli Elections Politics and Knesset
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaking before reporters at the Pentagon, March 19, 2026. Credit: YouTube/Fox News.
U.S. News
‘Epic Fury’ on track: Hegseth says ‘today will be the biggest attack yet’
The U.S. has “flattened” Iran’s air defenses and defense industrial base, including the factories and production lines supporting missile and drone programs, the American defense secretary said.
Mar. 20, 2026
David Isaac
Cyber Attack, Hacking
U.S. News
US Justice Department seizes four websites tied to Iranian hacking, targeting Israelis
“Terrorist propaganda online can incite real-world violence,” stated Pamela Bondi, the U.S. attorney general.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Memorial candle light flame
World News
Iran reportedly executed three men, including teen wrestler
“The Iranian regime executed a 19-year-old for demanding democracy,” stated Sen. John Fetterman. “I stand with his memory and the thousands of other young Iranians.”
Mar. 19, 2026
US State Department
U.S. News
State Department partners with El Al to operate evacuation flights
More than 70,000 Americans have returned to the United States from the Middle East since the Iran conflict began on Feb. 28.
Mar. 19, 2026
Chris Smith
U.S. News
‘All about deception,’ says NJ Republican, who can’t get X to remove handle spoofing him, posting Jew-hatred
“If this thing is growing, this inauthentic account is going to deceive more people,” Rep. Chris Smith told JNS. “Especially overseas, where there’s a language barrier or something.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
International Court of Justice, The Hague
World News
As Germany accused at ICJ for aiding Israel, it pulls support for Jewish state before UN court
“We are now part of a process at the International Court of Justice initiated by Nicaragua,” Berlin said. “We have decided to focus on this process.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard
Martin Sherman
Column
An ominous cloud of un-American invective
Martin Sherman