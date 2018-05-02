Likud gains in poll on heels of Netanyahu’s Iran revelation

If general elections were called at this time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party would win 32 seats, a new poll from Channel 20 conducted after Netanyahu’s press conference on Iran’s nuclear program on Monday evening shows.

The poll, conducted by the Smith Institute, gave Likud two more seats than a similar poll last month by Channel 20.

A representative sample of 613 Israeli adults participated in the survey, which had a margin of error of 4 percent.

The party that came out second-strongest in the poll was Yesh Atid, with 19 mandates, the same number projected for it in last month’s poll.

The Zionist Union, under leader Avi Gabbay, dropped a mandate to win 12 seats, the same number projected for the Joint Arab List. The poll showed Habayit Hayehudi winning 10 seats.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon’s Kulanu Party, United Torah Judaism and Meretz were in a three-way tie with seven seats projected for each.

Yisrael Beytenu gained a seat from last month’s poll, and came in at six. MK Orly Levy-Abekasis’s new party, which has yet to be named, was projected to win four seats—one fewer than the last poll showed.

Shas also gained a seat, moving from a projected four to five in this week’s poll.