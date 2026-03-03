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News   Israel News

Eight wounded in Iranian and Hezbollah attacks Tuesday

A woman in her 40s suffered moderate blast injuries in a missile strike in central Israel.

Mar. 3, 2026
JNS Staff

Eight wounded in Iranian and Hezbollah attacks Tuesday

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Medics and security forces stand near damage caused by an Iranian missile strike in central Israel on March 3, 2026. Credit: Magen David Adom.
Medics and security forces stand near damage caused by an Iranian missile strike in central Israel on March 3, 2026. Credit: Magen David Adom.

Seven people were wounded at three locations in central Israel following the latest Iranian ballistic missile attack late Tuesday afternoon, according to Magen David Adom.

Casualties include a woman of about 40 with moderate blast injuries and six others lightly hurt from glass shrapnel and the explosion.

MDA medics earlier in the day treated a 64-year-old man lightly injured by glass shards and a 24-year-old woman suffering from anxiety from a rocket impact after sirens sounded in northern Israel’s Galilee Panhandle.

Both were evacuated to Ziv Hospital in Safed. Two other people were treated for anxiety at the scene and did not require hospitalization, the emergency service said.

The rocket hit a house, according to Israeli media reports.

Northern District police officers and Border Police troops work at the scene of a strike on a building in the Galilee Panhandle on March 3, 2026, where they are securing the area, searching for evidence and removing any further danger to the public. Credit: Israel Police.
Northern District police officers and Border Police troops work at the scene of a strike on a building in the Galilee Panhandle on March 3, 2026, where they are securing the area, searching for evidence and removing any further danger to the public. Credit: Israel Police.

MDA initially said its teams were dispatched to check reports following sirens in northern Israel and that initial calls to its 101 emergency center had not indicated casualties earlier in the morning. United Hatzalah said its medical teams were scanning several sites where reports were received of rocket impacts or interception debris.

“Forces from the Northern District and Border Police officers are operating at the scene of an impact on a building in the Galilee Panhandle, working to secure the area, locate items, and remove any further risk to the public,” Israel Police said.

Missiles were launched shortly after toward the center of Israel, with millions of Israelis heading to protected spaces. A fall was reported in Petach Tikva as missile fragments impacted in central Israel, causing damage but no casualties.

“So far, no physical injuries have been located at the sites where interception fragments fell. Searches are continuing at additional sites in central Israel,” United Hatzalah said.

“MDA medics and paramedics searched the sites where reports were received, and at this stage, no casualties have been found. Additional MDA teams are treating two people injured while on their way to a protected area. Further updates will be provided if necessary,” MDA said.

Both emergency organizations urged the public to follow Home Front Command safety instructions.

The Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon began renewing rocket and drone attacks against Israel late Sunday in support of the Iranian regime in the current war against Israel and the United States, which began on Saturday morning with Israel’s “Operation Roaring Lion” and the American operation, “Epic Fury.”

Jerusalem has responded by intensifying attacks against Hezbollah terror targets and bolstering ground troops around the border.

The Iranian regime continued to launch attacks against Israel for the fourth straight day on Tuesday. On Monday, 19 people were hurt by flying glass in a direct missile strike in Beersheva. Three people were wounded on Sunday night when an Iranian ballistic missile slammed into a highway on the outskirts of Jerusalem. Nine Israelis were killed earlier Sunday in a direct missile impact in Beit Shemesh.

Israel’s Health Ministry reported on Monday that 777 people have been evacuated to hospitals since the launch of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Saturday morning, with 86 patients remaining hospitalized or in the emergency room.

Of those, four are in serious condition—half with injuries not directly caused by missile strikes—20 are in satisfactory condition, 58 are in good condition and four are undergoing medical evaluation, it said.

The Israel Defense Forces said on Monday that the Home Front Command has extended its emergency safety guidelines through 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Under the updated rules, gatherings, educational activities and most workplace operations are prohibited, except for those in essential sectors, the military said.

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