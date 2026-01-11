More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Melbourne sees renewed anti-Israel protest as fires rage across Victoria state

Organizers defy requests from police and mayor to postpone the event.

Jan. 11, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits

Melbourne sees renewed anti-Israel protest as fires rage across Victoria state

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are fully copyrighted, and are only available for republication with a commercial syndication license issued solely by JNS. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

If you are a publication interested in entering into a syndication license arrangement to republish JNS content, complete this form to get started.

————

If you already have a JNS syndication license and wish to republish this article:

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included at the top of the republished article.

DISCLAIMERS:

Not all articles published by JNS are available for republication by syndicating publications. These include articles originating from TPS. Articles that do not have a “REPUBLISH” button, are not provided for republication.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text. You are authorized to republish photographs only from the following sources, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed: Flash90; public domain; Creative Commons licensed images; and any photographs credited to JNS. Photos from Getty images, Shutterstock, TPS, or any other sources are NEVER available for republication, unless your publication has its own license with those providers.

JNS is not responsible for any unauthorized or unlicensed use of any articles or photographs by syndicating publications.
Pro-Palestinian Rally in Melbourne, Australia
A pro-Palestinian rally in Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Matt Hrkac via Wikimedia Commons.
( Jan. 11, 2026 / JNS )

A couple of thousand pro-Palestinian activists rallied against Israel in Melbourne on Sunday, defying police’s and local authorities’ requests to cancel their event due to raging bushfires in the Australian summer.

The anti-Israel protest came less than a month after the Bondi Beach attack at a Chanukah event in Sydney, and as hundreds of Iranian protesters were being killed by security forces of the Islamic Republic on the streets of Iran.

Sunday’s event, in which attendees slammed the government’s invitation for Israeli President Isaac Herzog to visit Australia, included chants such as ‘From the river to the sea’ and ‘Long live the intifada,” went ahead despite a request by Melbourne Mayor Nick Reece and the police to nix the event due to the fires raging throughout Victoria state.

“We can close a city—300,000 of us closed the [Sydney Harbour] Bridge,” Nasser Mashni, president of the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network, said at the rally, the first since Dec. 14’s Bondi Beach terrorist attack. “We can shut down a city, a bridge, a town, wherever it might be, because we are the people.”

A Victorian government spokesperson had said that no one should protest this weekend.

“If you are going to come into the city to whip up hate and division, you will be dealt with by police,” a spokesperson told the Herald Sun.

Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Bob Hill previously stated that “now is not the right time for protests” due to the force being busy with the wildfires.

“Common sense and respect for other people in need should mean any planned protest does not go ahead. ... With Australia’s Jewish community still hurting after the tragedy at Bondi, and Victoria fighting catastrophic fires, to proceed with these protests would be selfish, divisive and offensive,” he said.

Jeremy Leibler, president of the Zionist Federation of Australia, told JNS Sunday, “On the same day Victorians are fighting bushfires and the world is watching Iranians risk their lives against a brutal regime, these activists chose another rally. It’s becoming harder to pretend this is about helping Palestinians and not about demonizing Israel and keeping Jewish Australians on edge.”

“The decision by Free Palestine Melbourne to proceed with today’s protest, despite explicit requests from Victoria Police and the Lord Mayor during a serious bushfire emergency, reflects gross insensitivity and a troubling disregard for public safety and civic responsibility,” Colin Rubenstein, executive director of the Australia/Israel and Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC), said in a statement sent to JNS.

“At a time when emergency services are stretched protecting lives and property, deliberately diverting police resources for a political demonstration is both irresponsible and deeply concerning,” he continued.

“If these protestors truly cared about human rights, they would instead be rallying in solidarity with the brave Iranian men and women, who are risking their lives to demand basic dignity and rights from the clutches of the Islamic regime,” Rubenstein said.

Anti-Israel Bias
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump: ‘Israel never talked me into the war with Iran’
“The results in Iran will be amazing,” the U.S. president wrote. “And if Iran’s new leaders are smart, Iran can have a great and prosperous future.”
Apr. 20, 2026
The city skyline of Budapest, with St. Stephen's Basilica in the background. Credit: Thomas Quine via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Nations convene in Budapest to counter Iran-backed terrorism
The U.S.-led forum focused on how to “effectively disrupt and deter Iran’s terrorist plots and other illicit schemes,” the U.S. State Department said.
Apr. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Seattle police StandWithUs
U.S. News
Seattle police arrest three anti-Israel protesters outside event with Miss Israel
“People have every right to protest, but what’s happening here goes beyond that,” Regina Sassoon Friedland, of the American Jewish Committee, told JNS. “The Jewish people will not be intimidated to halt our events and activities.”
Apr. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference at Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer in Ramat Gan, June 8, 2024. Photo by Tomer Appelbaum/POOL.
Israel News
On Memorial Day, Netanyahu frames Israel’s fallen as ‘foundation of our independence’
“The people remember. The people salute. The people are deeply grateful to the sons and daughters, thanks to whom our existence is assured,” the prime minister said.
Apr. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
Henry Stern
U.S. News
‘World actually goes on without me,’ says Shabbat-keeping California state senator
“I’m in there as the religious Jewish guy,” Henry Stern told JNS. “There’s got to be room for me, too.”
Apr. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Gun, Carry
U.S. News
‘Substantial’ number of identifiable Jews at annual gun association meeting
“I would wager that Jews are overrepresented as NRA members versus our percentage of the population,” Ed Friedman, who edits the NRA’s “Shooting Illustrated magazine,” told JNS.
Apr. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Sailors man the rails as the U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) is guided by tugboats in San Diego Bay as it returns to its homeport of Naval Air Station North Island after a five-month deployment to the Middle East in San Diego, on Dec. 20, 2024. Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
What could trigger a regional war in the Middle East?
Apr. 20, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Column
Trump cards
Ruthie Blum
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Of all places leading the way against antisemitism, look to Ukraine
Ben Cohen