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News   Israel News

Netanyahu leaves for Uganda, hopes to bring back some ‘very good news’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni; there is speculation he could also talk with other African leaders during his one-day visit.

Feb. 3, 2020
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni in Nairobi, Kenya, on Nov. 28, 2017. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni in Nairobi, Kenya, on Nov. 28, 2017. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday morning said he hoped to bring back “very good news” as he headed to Kampala, the capital of Uganda, for a rare one-day diplomatic visit.

Officially, the Prime Minister’s Office said Netanyahu would be meeting with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, but according to speculations, he could also meet with other African leaders.

“This is my fifth trip to Africa in the last three-and-a-half years,” Netanyahu told reporters as he boarded his plane. “Israel is returning to Africa, big time. Africa already returned to Israel. These are relations that are very important, in the diplomatic, economic and security areas, and many other realms.”

He said that he hoped to strengthen ties with Uganda, “and I hope that at the end of today, we will have very good news for Israel.”

Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen joined the premier’s delegation, Channel 13 reported.

It should be noted that in recent years, Netanyahu has worked to improve relations with African countries. He officially visited the continent three times in the past four years, and maintains close ties with Kenya and Ethiopia.

Netanyahu last visited Uganda in 2016 to kick off a tour of four African countries.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Africa Israeli Foreign Policy
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