Netanyahu on Iran strikes: ‘We will ensure the eternity of Israel’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said the joint military operation with the United States was launched to remove “the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran,” while thanking our “great friend, President Donald Trump, for his historic leadership.”

In addition to explaining the geopolitical considerations that led to the operation, which he titled “Operation Roaring Lion,” Netanyahu, who spoke in Hebrew, highlighted its symbolic dimensions. He noted that it’s happening in the lead-up to Purim, a Jewish holiday whose story is set in Persia and in which Jews thwart a scheme to annihilate them.

Netanyahu stressed that for decades, the ayatollah “has spilled our blood, murdered many Americans, and massacred its own people. This murderous terrorist regime must not arm itself with nuclear weapons that would allow it to threaten all of humanity.

“Our joint action will create the conditions for the courageous Iranian people to take their destiny into their own hands. The time has come for all segments of the Iranian people—the Persians, the Kurds, the Azeris, the Baluchis and the Ahwazis—to throw off the yoke of tyranny and bring about a free and peace-loving Iran,” continued Netanyahu.

The prime minister emphasized that in the coming days the Israeli home front will be required to demonstrate “endurance and fortitude.”

“Together we will stand, together we will fight, and together we will ensure the eternity of Israel,” he said.

אחיי ואחיותיי אזרחי ישראל, לפני שעה קלה יצאנו ישראל וארה״ב למבצע להסרת האיום הקיומי מצד משטר הטרור באיראן.



אני מודה לידידינו הגדול הנשיא דונלד טראמפ על מנהיגותו ההיסטורית.



במשך 47 שנים קורא משטר האייתוללות ״מוות לישראל״, ״מוות לאמריקה״. הוא הקיז את דמינו, רצח אמריקנים רבים וטבח… pic.twitter.com/itTF5b4jB4 — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) February 28, 2026

In two days, Netanyahu said, “we will celebrate the holiday of Purim. In ancient Persia 2,500 years ago, a tyrant arose against us with the exact same goal—to annihilate our people. But Mordechai the Jew and Queen Esther, through their courage and wisdom, saved our people.”

In those days of Purim, he added, “the die was cast—and the wicked Haman fell with it. Today as well, the die has been cast—and the evil regime, too, will fall.”

Netanyahu then quoted the Prophet Amos, who said: “The lion has roared—who will not fear?” In “Operation Roaring Lion,” Netanyahu said, “We roar. Do not fear, Israel. You have risen like a lion’s cub. We will stand as one people, with one heart, and with God’s help we will secure the eternity of Israel.”

Netanyahu returned to Trump in his speech, adding, “I wish to thank from the bottom of my heart President Donald Trump, the American people and the American military. President Trump is not only Israel’s greatest friend in the White House of all time, he is also a determined leader of the free world. He looks to future generations, decides what is good for America, and acts with responsibility and courage.”

Adressing the people of Israel, whom he called “my brothers and sisters,” the Israeli prime minister said: “In your name, citizens of Israel, I salute the commanders and soldiers of the IDF, our Air Force, Military Intelligence, the Mossad, the men and women of the security forces, and the men and women of the rescue services. I salute their courage and the power of their actions. And I say to you: An entire nation stands behind you. An entire nation prays for your success.”

He added in English: “Help has arrived.”