Netanyahu vows Gaza war will continue until Hamas defeated

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a Rosh Hashanah address on Monday that the military campaign in Gaza would continue “with great force” until Hamas is dismantled and all hostages are returned.

“On this New Year’s Eve, our forces are operating powerfully in the Gaza Strip to bring Hamas to a final defeat and to bring home all of our captives,” said Netanyahu. “We will persevere with determination until we achieve all the war’s goals to secure our future in our wonderful land.” In so doing, he added, “we will also pave the way for expanding the circle of peace.”

In a separate, English-language address, Netanyahu noted that, “As the Jewish new year begins, we see a rising tide of antisemitism in many countries.” He added: “I say to every Jew, wherever you may be, you are not alone. Israel will always be your home. On your behalf, I say to our brave soldiers, you are the shield of our nation.”

In the Hebrew-language address, Netanyahu expressed solidarity with the families of hostages and the bereaved, and sent wishes for recovery to wounded soldiers.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Rosh Hashanah Greeting:



“Dear Jewish brothers and sisters,

Dear supporters of Israel around the world,

On behalf of my wife, myself and the Government of Israel, I wish each of you a Happy New Year. pic.twitter.com/GVG5a39GS7 — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 22, 2025

In the Hebrew-language address, Netanyahu recalled that several months ago, “We succeeded in removing an existential threat from Iran, which sought to develop atomic bombs to destroy us. We have severely damaged the Iranian axis. We have done so in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iran itself.” Netanyahu called this a “historic operation.”

He concluded the English address with a greeting “from Jerusalem, the undivided eternal capital of the Jewish people,” adding that he was sending “to every Jewish home in the world the blessings of a Happy New Year, Shanah Tova.”