More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

New Israeli intelligence-gathering methods see ‘dramatic improvement’ in results

Director of IDF Military Intelligence Maj. Gen. Tamir Hayman says that organizational and perceptual changes, based on new technological advancements, have proven very successful in the field.

Feb. 10, 2021
Maj. Gen. Tamir Heiman, chief of IDF Military Intelligence, at the annual conference of the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv on Jan. 28, 2020. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Maj. Gen. Tamir Heiman, chief of IDF Military Intelligence, at the annual conference of the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv on Jan. 28, 2020. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.

New methods employed by the Israel Defense Forces’ intelligence-gathering units have led to greater success rates, Maj. Gen. Tamir Hayman, the commander of the IDF’s Military Intelligence Directorate (MID), revealed recently.

In a new periodical published by the MID, Hayman explained how the “Fifth Element” plan he has spearheaded is changing the game.

“We’ve embarked on a path of change, the purpose of which is to establish permanent, operationally driven units that synthesize the broad range of MID’s capabilities (signals, human and visual intelligence) with the research departments attached to the military’s various commands. This combining of forces allows us to close the circle efficiently and swiftly toward a clear operational objective,” he wrote.

According to Hyman, the organizational change, which has led to numerous operational successes in the field, was facilitated by a significant technological leap forward in the past 18 months in terms of MID’s ability to contend with, process and disseminate vast amounts of information, based on advances in artificial intelligence.

“We can already point to a dramatic improvement in terms of acquired targets and the intelligence capabilities accessible to the soldier in the field,” said Hayman.

In the past, the Military Intelligence worked according to organic units, such as the elite Unit 8200, which would gather the intelligence and deliver it to MID’s Research Department. Today, within the framework of the “Fifth Element” program, the military has established multi-faceted bases tailored to each operational front, which comprise all MID units.

Intelligence officials say the change is structural and organizational level, not just perceptual. At its core is the understanding that a physical disconnect between the intelligence analyst and the intelligence gatherer impairs the final intelligence product, and that organizing the information and packaging it in an accessible manner for those who consume it is key to success.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

IDF Science and Technology Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin