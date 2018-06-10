New poll shows Netanyahu’s Likud far ahead with 31 seats

If a general Knesset election were held right now, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party would win 31 seats, according to a poll conducted last week by Channel 10 News.

The poll, featured in the station’s news magazine program “Friday With Ayala Hasson,” showed that Likud enjoys a large lead over any other party. The poll found that Yesh Atid would win 18 seats, the Zionist Union would win 13, the Joint Arab List 12 and Habayit Hayehudi 11.

The far-left Meretz Party, which recently elected young Knesset member Tamar Zandberg as its new leader, trailed in the poll, winning only seven seats.

On the question of who is most qualified to serve as prime minister, 39 percent of respondents said Netanyahu. Only 13 percent chose Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid, 7 percent backed Labor leader Avi Gabbay, 6 percent favored Habayit Hayehudi leader Naftali Bennett, and 4 percent preferred Yisrael Beytenu chairman and current Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman.

Nearly one-third (31 percent) of respondents said they did not know who would make the best prime minister.