Oct. 7-linked RPG rocket washes ashore in Israel’s south

A rocket-propelled grenade launcher rocket, possibly used by Hamas terrorists during the Gazan invasion on Oct. 7, 2023, was discovered on Friday at Zikim Beach, Israel’s southernmost Mediterranean beach that abuts the northern Strip.

Israel Defense Forces and Israel Police officers were dispatched to the scene, where the anti-tank weapon had washed ashore, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported.

The army is investigating whether the rocket had in fact belonged to the terrorist group, the report added.

A similar incident took place three months ago. Assault rifles and other equipment belonging to Hamas terrorists were discovered on Nov. 12 during reconstruction work at Kibbutz Be’eri, more than two years after the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on the community.

An investigation found the weapons included “loaded and ready-to-fire Kalashnikov rifles, along with communication devices used by Hamas terrorists during the murderous terror attack on the kibbutz,” the Israel Police stated at the time.

On Oct. 5, 2025, police neutralized a Hamas grenade discovered during reconstruction work in Be’eri.

Thousands of terrorists from Hamas, Islamic Jihad and Fatah, as well as unaffiliated Gazan civilians, infiltrated Israel’s south on Oct. 7, 2023.

An estimated 11 terrorists infiltrated Israel from the sea with the aim to take over Zikim’s military training base. They managed to kill 17 civilian at the beach.

As recently as June 2024, authorities discovered a decayed corpse, likely belonging to a terrorist, in the Sha’ar Hanegev region, adjacent to northeastern Gaza. Alongside the body, security forces found an empty combat vest and a shirt marked with Arabic letters.