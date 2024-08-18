PMO: Drone sighting near Netanyahu’s home ‘false alarm’

Israeli naval forces reported a possible drone sighting off the Mediterranean coast on Friday, raising concerns about a Hezbollah surveillance attempt targeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s nearby beach house.

Sources confirmed that Netanyahu was not at the residence during the incident. In response to inquiries, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a brief statement: “This was determined to be a false alarm.”

An Israeli Navy missile boat patrolling off the Caesarea coast reported a suspicious aircraft allegedly hovering in the vicinity. Officials initially suspected it could be a Hezbollah-launched reconnaissance drone, possibly attempting to capture footage of Netanyahu’s private residence.

The vessel’s radar system detected the unidentified aircraft, but other monitoring equipment failed to corroborate its presence. In response, the Israeli Air Force scrambled fighter jets to the area, which also failed to locate any drone. Consequently, IDF sources suggest the incident was likely a false alarm, noting that radar systems occasionally misidentify bird flocks or other objects as potential threats.

Despite the lack of visual confirmation, military and air force officials have not entirely dismissed the possibility there was a small unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) launched from Lebanon.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.