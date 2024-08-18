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News   Israel News

PMO: Drone sighting near Netanyahu’s home ‘false alarm’

Netanyahu was not at the residence during the incident.

Aug. 18, 2024
Ariel Kahana
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private home in Caesarea, between Tel Aviv and Haifa. Photo by Herzl Shapira.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private home in Caesarea, between Tel Aviv and Haifa. Photo by Herzl Shapira.

Israeli naval forces reported a possible drone sighting off the Mediterranean coast on Friday, raising concerns about a Hezbollah surveillance attempt targeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s nearby beach house.

Sources confirmed that Netanyahu was not at the residence during the incident. In response to inquiries, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a brief statement: “This was determined to be a false alarm.”

An Israeli Navy missile boat patrolling off the Caesarea coast reported a suspicious aircraft allegedly hovering in the vicinity. Officials initially suspected it could be a Hezbollah-launched reconnaissance drone, possibly attempting to capture footage of Netanyahu’s private residence.

The vessel’s radar system detected the unidentified aircraft, but other monitoring equipment failed to corroborate its presence. In response, the Israeli Air Force scrambled fighter jets to the area, which also failed to locate any drone. Consequently, IDF sources suggest the incident was likely a false alarm, noting that radar systems occasionally misidentify bird flocks or other objects as potential threats.

Despite the lack of visual confirmation, military and air force officials have not entirely dismissed the possibility there was a small unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) launched from Lebanon.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Hezbollah Benjamin Netanyahu Defense and Security
Ariel Kahana
Ariel Kahana is a seasoned Israeli journalist and diplomatic correspondent, frequently sought after as a TV commentator and speaker. He began his media career as an editor and presenter for Arutz 7 radio and has since held key roles across print, broadcast, and digital platforms. Over the years, his work has provided him with a front-row seat to many of Israel’s most pivotal events.
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