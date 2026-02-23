Policeman lightly injured after hit-and-run driver strikes officers in Samaria

A truck driven by a Palestinian Arab driver struck police officers operating near Tapuach Junction in Samaria toward evening on Monday before fleeing the scene, according to the Israel Police.

Officers launched a pursuit and arrested the suspected driver along with another individual who was in the vehicle.

One police officer was injured in the incident. Paramedics from Magen David Adom (MDA) provided treatment and reported evacuating the mildly injured 51-year-old man to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah.

According to reports from the field, the truck hit an armored police vehicle and a concrete barrier.

The two suspects claimed that it was a car accident and not a deliberate incident. Nevertheless, police officers from the Ariel city police station are investigating all possibilities.