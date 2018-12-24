Palestinian advocacy is couched using the identity-politics vocabulary that dominates American college culture and places Israel on the wrong side of the progressive moral hierarchy. Challenge it, and you’re a racist.
Palestinian advocacy is couched using the identity-politics vocabulary that dominates American college culture and places Israel on the wrong side of the progressive moral hierarchy. Challenge it, and you’re a racist.
Podcast: Press call with Yohanan Plesner, Emmanuel Navon on Israel elections
With early elections set for April 9, 2019, TIP hosted president of the Israel Democracy Institute Yohanan Plesner and senior fellow at the Kohelet Policy Forum Emmanuel Navon for analysis of events to come.