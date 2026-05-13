IDF hits over 40 Hezbollah terror sites in Southern Lebanon
The Israeli military also eliminated terrorists and dismantled rocket launchers.
Israeli forces struck more than 40 Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites in Southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the IDF reported on Wednesday morning.
The targets included weapons storage facilities and military structures from which Hezbollah terrorists operated to advance attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians, the IDF said.
Additionally, the IDF struck several “ready-to-use launchers” aimed at Israeli territory and killed terrorists who posed a treat to troops in Southern Lebanon.
The Israeli Air Force struck and killed 15 Hezbollah terrorists as ground forces in Southern Lebanon continued to dismantle rocket launchers aimed at Israeli civilians and soldiers, the military said on Tuesday.
The aerial attacks were guided by troops of the 146th Division and eliminated the threat of terrorists operating near IDF soldiers.
Additionally, IDF soldiers conducted a targeted operation in which they located a Hezbollah weapons storage facility in the Rashaf area, just a few miles from the border with Israel. Weapons found included Kalashnikov rifles, explosive devices, rockets and additional combat equipment, the IDF said.
לאורך היממה האחרונה: צה"ל השמיד משגרים וחיסל מחבלים של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בדרום לבנון— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 12, 2026
החל משעות הבוקר, צה"ל השמיד משגרים של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במספר מרחבים בדרום לבנון.
המשגרים שהותקפו כוונו לעבר שטח מדינת ישראל וכוחות צה"ל הפועלים בדרום לבנון.
לאורך היממה האחרונה, חיל… pic.twitter.com/NKfNN9h2RP
“The IDF continues to operate to remove threats posed to Israeli civilians,” the military said.
Meanwhile, the IDF reported on new Hezbollah rocket and drone attacks against Israeli solders operating in Southern Lebanon and northern Israeli communities on Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning.
In all of the incidents, no injuries were reported. The IDF stressed that the attacks by the Iranian-backed terrorist group violate “ceasefire understandings.”
The Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire went into effect on April 16 under a U.S.-brokered truce aimed at halting the renewed fighting that erupted in March 2026. The ceasefire has been shaky, as the IDF responds to continued Hezbollah attacks, amid ongoing U.S.-mediated talks between Israel and Lebanon.