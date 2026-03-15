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‘Roaring Lion': 7,600 strikes in Iran and 1,100 in Lebanon

IDF says over 4,700 Israeli strikes targeted Iran’s missile program; White House says Tehran’s ballistic missile capacity is “functionally destroyed.”

Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff

‘Roaring Lion': 7,600 strikes in Iran and 1,100 in Lebanon

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Black smoke rises following an airstrike as Iranians take part in an Al-Quds Day rally in Tehran on March 13, 2026. Photo by Elaheh Aslabi/Fars News Agency/AFP via Getty Images.
Black smoke rises following an airstrike as Iranians take part in an Al-Quds Day rally in Tehran on March 13, 2026. Photo by Elaheh Aslabi/Fars News Agency/AFP via Getty Images.

Israel’s military said on Friday that it has carried out more than 7,600 strikes across Iran and over 1,100 in Lebanon during two weeks of “Operation Roaring Lion,” targeting Iranian regime assets, missile sites and Hezbollah positions.

The Israel Defense Forces said more than 4,700 of the strikes focused on degrading the Islamic Republic’s missile program and that thousands of regime-linked operatives were killed.

In Lebanon, the IDF reported eliminating at least 380 Hezbollah fighters in attacks on Radwan Force commando units, missile launchers and command centers.

The White House posted to X on Saturday that “Iran’s ballistic missile capacity is functionally destroyed. Their navy assessed combat ineffective. Complete and total aerial dominance over Iran,” adding that “‘Operation Epic Fury’ is yielding massive results.”

Israel and the United States launched their joint military campaign against the Iranian regime on Feb. 28.

According to the White House, there has been a 95% decrease in Iranian drone attacks, more than 90 Iranian vessels sunk or destroyed and over 6,000 Iranian targets struck.

Middle East Iran IDF Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
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