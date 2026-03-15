‘Roaring Lion': 7,600 strikes in Iran and 1,100 in Lebanon

Israel’s military said on Friday that it has carried out more than 7,600 strikes across Iran and over 1,100 in Lebanon during two weeks of “Operation Roaring Lion,” targeting Iranian regime assets, missile sites and Hezbollah positions.

The Israel Defense Forces said more than 4,700 of the strikes focused on degrading the Islamic Republic’s missile program and that thousands of regime-linked operatives were killed.

🎯2 WEEKS OF OPERATION ROARING LION:



📍IRAN:

• ~7,600 total strikes including:

2,000+ strikes on HQs & assets of the Iranian regime, ~4,700 strikes against the Iranian missile program

• Thousands of terror operatives eliminated

• 4,700+ operational sorties, including 380+… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 13, 2026

In Lebanon, the IDF reported eliminating at least 380 Hezbollah fighters in attacks on Radwan Force commando units, missile launchers and command centers.

The White House posted to X on Saturday that “Iran’s ballistic missile capacity is functionally destroyed. Their navy assessed combat ineffective. Complete and total aerial dominance over Iran,” adding that “‘Operation Epic Fury’ is yielding massive results.”

Iran’s ballistic missile capacity is functionally destroyed. Their navy assessed combat ineffective. Complete and total aerial dominance over Iran.



Operation Epic Fury is yielding massive results. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/t2Yu9zplzg — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 14, 2026

Israel and the United States launched their joint military campaign against the Iranian regime on Feb. 28.

According to the White House, there has been a 95% decrease in Iranian drone attacks, more than 90 Iranian vessels sunk or destroyed and over 6,000 Iranian targets struck.