Security agencies forces foil Galilee plot

Israel law enforcement agencies thwarted a terrorist cell composed of Israeli citizens from the Galilee who were allegedly planning a shooting attack targeting soldiers in the city of Karmiel.

In a joint operation led by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Israel Police’s Galilee District Central Investigations Unit, four suspects were arrested for questioning on suspicion of advancing terror-related activity. The detainees were Ahmad Sarhan, 19, Mohammed Khalil, 18, and two minors whose names have not been released.

According to the investigation, the suspects conspired to carry out a shooting attack against security forces in the Galilee city. Authorities said several members of the cell had undergone training and received operational guidance in preparation for executing the attack.

Indictments are expected to be filed Monday morning by the Haifa District Attorney’s Office.

Security officials described the case as severe and alarming, noting that the suspects are residents of the Galilee and Israeli citizens accused of plotting a significant terrorist attack against members of the security forces.

The Shin Bet and Israel Police emphasized that they view any involvement of Israeli citizens in activities that endanger national security with utmost gravity. The agencies pledged to continue acting decisively to detect, prevent and disrupt terrorist threats against the State of Israel and its citizens.