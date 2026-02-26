More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Study outlines four-year effort to double clinical teaching capacity at Sheba Medical Center

Its authors are calling on all hospitals and the Israeli Ministry of Health to adopt the new model.

Feb. 26, 2026

Study outlines four-year effort to double clinical teaching capacity at Sheba Medical Center

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Sheba Medical Center
An aerial view of Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer in Ramat Gan, May 31, 2023. Photo by Omer Fichman/Flash90.

A new report published in the medical journal HaRefuah and indexed by the National Library of Medicine on Feb. 25 describes how Sheba Medical Center in Israel responded to a shortage of clinical teaching opportunities by overhauling its training model.

“The Sheba Model Designed to Increase the Number of Medical Students in Israel Through a Combination of Expansion of Teaching Hours, Simulation and the Opening of Designated Academic Clinics–Summary of 4 Years of Operation,” focuses on three key steps.

“Additional teaching hours in the afternoon and evening; shifting clinical teaching to simulation training; and additional clinical teaching in ambulatory clinics,” the authors wrote.

The change was prompted by a shortage of medical staff in Israel, leading Sheba to create a new Education Authority in 2021.

The model produced measurable results, per the authors. The study noted that “the number of teaching weeks at Sheba has increased from 500 in the base to 876 weeks in the 2025 academic year.”

The article said the center plans to further grow capacity to “1,000 teaching weeks in the hospitalization departments” by 2026.

“The increase in clinical teaching hours in the afternoon and evening also caused a significant increase in teaching outputs in the morning,” the authors noted.

They reported that “a program was launched to establish clinics as part of the ambulatory services in the afternoons” with “267 students in the fields of neurology, infectious diseases and gastrointestinal diseases” participating so far. It concluded that this “shows that it is possible to double the teaching capacity of the medical center.”

The authors called on all hospitals and the Israeli Ministry of Health to adopt the model.

EXPLORE JNS
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
Iranian cluster bomb hits empty kindergarten in Rishon Letzion
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said at the scene.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin