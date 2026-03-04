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News   Israel News

Two people hurt as Iran, Hezbollah launch parallel missile assaults on Israel

In addition, four Israelis sustained injuries, including one seriously, in a multi-vehicle accident during an air-raid siren.

Mar. 4, 2026
JNS Staff

Two people hurt as Iran, Hezbollah launch parallel missile assaults on Israel

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People take cover in a shelter in central Israel as air-raid sirens warn of incoming missile fire from Iran, March 4. 2026. Photo by Chen Leopold/Flash90.
People take cover in a shelter in central Israel as air-raid sirens warn of incoming missile fire from Iran, March 4. 2026. Photo by Chen Leopold/Flash90.

Two people sustained light injuries on Wednesday afternoon as Iran and its Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, launched simultaneous missile attacks targeting Israel’s center and north, medical officials said.

The Magen David Adom medical response group said it evacuated two casualties—a man in his 30s with shrapnel wounds and another victim with “blast impact injuries"—to Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh Medical Center) in Be’er Ya’akov following the attack on Israel’s center.

In addition, four Israelis sustained injuries, including one seriously, in a multi-vehicle accident on the Route 6 highway that occurred when air-raid sirens were activated in the country’s center, according to MDA.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed in a statement that, in addition to the Iranian ballistic missile attacks, “several launches were identified crossing from Lebanon, most of which were intercepted.”

According to Israel’s Channel 12 News, Israel’s defense establishment has no indications that the combined assaults had been coordinated.

The Israel Police announced that Tel Aviv officers handled “several impact scenes involving munition fragments within the district.”

“Police officers and bomb disposal experts are operating to secure and isolate the affected areas,” it said, calling on the public to refrain from approaching impact sites and touching any debris “that may contain explosive materials.”

On Tuesday night, Iranian-backed Hezbollah launched three rockets into Israel, targeting Tel Aviv for the first time since the 2024 ceasefire.

The attacks activated air-raid sirens in the center and Tel Aviv, as well as parts of the north, including Haifa, sending millions running for shelter.

Magen David Adom said a man in his 40s sustained a head wound when running to a bomb shelter in Holon, a town just south of Tel Aviv. MDA evacuated him to Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center’s Ichilov Hospital.

Iranian missile attacks on the Jewish state have killed 12 people and injured over 1,000 more since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury,” the joint Israeli-U.S. military action against the Islamic Republic.

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