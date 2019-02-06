US envoy Greenblatt accuses PA senior official Erekat of ‘spreading misinformation’

U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt took to Twitter on Tuesday to attack senior Palestinian Authority official Saeb Erekat.

In a series of tweets, Greenblatt accused Erekat of “spreading misinformation,” and refuted claims that the goal of American policy was to sever the West Bank and Gaza.

“Once again Saeb Erekat spreads misinformation, accusing me of trying to ‘separate Gaza from the West Bank.’ My reply: (1) Gaza & the West Bank have been separated for TEN years, physically & politically—between the PA & Hamas. Stop denying that reality.

“I’ve gone on record multiple times saying our peace plan hopes to bring them together, if possible. But we cannot pretend (nor should you) that the hatred between Hamas & Fatah doesn’t exist. We are in this to help all Palestinians, in both the West Bank and Gaza.

“Saeb, please have more respect for the Palestinians in both Gaza & the West Bank; they deserve it. Please stop misleading them with information you know is not true. #TimeToGetSerious.”

A week ago, Greenblatt condemned the P.A.’s public show of support for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, whom the United States would like to see replaced by the country’s opposition leader, Juan Guaidó.

“The Palestinian leadership should be focused on providing a better future for Palestinians, but instead focuses on supporting the morally bankrupt Maduro who has stolen Venezuelans’ future and destroyed the Venezuelan economy,” tweeted Greenblatt.