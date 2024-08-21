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News   Israel News

Watch: Harrowing moments in daring raid to extract hostages’ bodies

The hostages’ remains were found near the bodies of Hamas terrorists, and their cause of death remains unclear, according to the IDF.

Aug. 21, 2024
Lilach Shoval
Bodies of Six Hostages Brought to Israel
Six hostages kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023, who were murdered in the Gaza Strip. Their bodies were recovered by the IDF in a tunnel in Khan Yunis on Aug. 20, 2024. Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel.

New details have come to light regarding Israel’s operation on Tuesday to recover hostages’ remains from Gaza. The mission resulted in the return of the bodies of Yoram Metzger, Chaim Peri, Avraham Munder, Alexander Dancyg, Nadav Popplewell and Yagev Buchshtav.

According to Israel Defense Forces officials, the operation’s primary objectives were to strike Hamas and locate the hostages’ remains; there was no expectation of finding survivors.

The mission commenced on Friday afternoon with the Paratroopers Brigade launching an offensive in the Khan Younis area. They secured strategic high points while the 75th Armored Battalion operated above ground. Simultaneously, Yahalom (the IDF’s elite combat engineering unit) and Israel Security Agency operated underground.

Preliminary measures, including the evacuation of civilians and the strategic use of firepower, enabled IDF forces to swiftly gain control of the area and access the underground tunnel network. This rapid entry was facilitated by intelligence provided by the ISA and Unit 504, the Military Intelligence Directorate’s human intelligence unit.

Under cover of darkness, IDF units entered the tunnel system at four predetermined locations simultaneously, guided by high-quality intelligence. One team discovered a hidden tunnel section, walled off with concrete, in which the bodies were discovered.

IDF sources describe the operation as brief but highly effective. Speed of execution was crucial, they emphasized, as Hamas is known to conceal and even relocate bodies to prevent their recovery.

The IDF also revealed that the tunnel network targeted in the raid forms an interconnected system, allowing movement from Rafah in the south to the northern Gaza Strip. IDF officials noted that their forces had previously operated just a few hundred yards from this particular tunnel, which had already been targeted by airstrikes.

While the exact cause of the hostages’ death remains undetermined, IDF officials reported finding the bodies of Hamas operatives near those of the hostages. The complex where the bodies were discovered was guarded, with some of the guards retreating and others killed by Israeli forces during the operation. Hamas weaponry was found throughout the complex, and the bodies of armed Hamas operatives were present at all entrances. Further into the tunnel system, the team located the area containing the hostages’ remains, which were identifiable without the need for forensic examination in Israel. The news was made public on Tuesday morning.

IDF forces have recovered a total of 18 hostage bodies since the beginning of the war.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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