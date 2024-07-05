Will AI destroy your job? Israel may have the answer

Israel’s job market is undergoing substantial changes, according to a comprehensive analysis conducted by the Labor Ministry’s Strategy, Research and Policy Planning Division.

The study, which examined employment trends over the past decade, aimed to understand how global shifts—including rapid technological advancements, artificial intelligence, climate change and economic processes—have affected Israel’s workforce.

The findings indicate that these global changes have already influenced the Israeli job market, with further shifts anticipated. The analysis reveals an increased demand for workers in technological fields and data science, such as database professionals, software developers and electrical and electronics engineers. The healthcare and security sectors have also seen notable growth.

Conversely, traditional industries have experienced a decline. Various manufacturing roles have seen decreased employment, reflecting the transition to automated processes and advanced technologies in production. Similarly, the shift to digital banking services has led to a reduction in bank teller and clerk positions.

An International Monetary Fund report emphasizes that the rapid development of artificial intelligence will significantly impact the job market. While AI is expected to boost productivity and wages, it may also exacerbate economic inequality.

Israel’s exposure level is relatively high, according to an IMF analysis of OECD countries’ exposure to AI adoption.

The study also assessed countries’ readiness for AI adoption, considering factors such as education, internet accessibility and regulation. Israel’s readiness level is relatively high compared to other OECD countries, but not sufficient. The report stresses the need for investment in education and skill enhancement to protect workers at risk of being left behind.

Experts point to several fields expected to be in high demand in the coming decade:

Artificial Intelligence and data science: As technology advances, the need for experts who can develop, maintain and operate AI-based systems and analyze large datasets is increasing. Healthcare and personal care: With an aging population, healthcare professionals and personal care providers are likely to see increased demand. Green energy and environment: Climate change concerns and clean energy initiatives are driving growth in renewable energy and environmental technology professions. Logistics and automation: The rise of e-commerce is creating demand for experts in supply chain management, robotics and optimization. Remote work and global team management: The shift towards remote and hybrid work models is increasing demand for managers skilled in leading global teams and experts in remote work technologies.

Labor Minister Yoav Ben-Tzur said, “The ministry closely monitors job market trends to identify rapidly developing changes. We’re adjusting resource allocation and training programs to meet evolving needs for both employees and employers.”

Ben-Tzur added that the ministry is increasing investment in technological colleges in response to growing demand for tech professions. “More women from diverse backgrounds are completing high-tech studies and entering the industry. The ministry provides guidance and support from pre-training to job placement,” he said.

Ifat Citroen, deputy director general for strategy and policy planning at the Labor Ministry, emphasized the importance of continuous skill development.

“Staying informed about job market trends and being willing to acquire new skills is crucial in this rapidly changing environment,” she said. “It’s essential for reducing socioeconomic gaps in Israeli society.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.