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Sonia Gorodeisky

Boston Dynamics’s robot Spot at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, June 29, 2021. Photo by Joan Cros/Corbis via Getty Images.
Israel News
Will AI destroy your job? Israel may have the answer
While traditional roles are declining, technology-related and healthcare professions are experiencing substantial growth.
Jul. 5, 2024
Sonia Gorodeisky
Haredi women study computer science. Photo by Noam Revkin-Fenton.
Analysis
Why are haredi women majoring in computer science?
Jan. 7, 2024
Sonia Gorodeisky
Fitch Ratings HQ
Israel News
Fitch Ratings keeping tabs on Israeli judicial reform effort
Jul. 23, 2023
Sonia Gorodeisky
Putin
Opinion
Putin knows revenge is best served cold
Pay no mind to recent announcements of an American and British boycott of Russian oil. The one person who could really rock global markets, should he decide to exact revenge for economic sanctions, is Vladimir Putin.
Mar. 9, 2022
Sonia Gorodeisky