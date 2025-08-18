Israel Police conducts major enforcement operation in Judea and Samaria

( Aug. 18, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli security forces arrested dozens of suspects this week in Judea and Samaria, locating stolen weapons and vehicles, as well as arms production sites, the Israel Police said on Monday.

In an operation led by Judea and Samaria District police officers, joined by Border Police, Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) forces, a total of 38 Palestinians were arrested on various charges, according to the statement.

The operation involved all sectors in Judea and Samaria, police added.

Ten stolen vehicles were retrieved, seven lathes for the production and distribution of weapons were found, in addition to nine weapons, weapon parts, three pipe bombs, thousands of fireworks, dozens of pounds of dangerous narcotics and a protected animal were found.

Police released footage of officers operating in the heart of the Al-Amari camp in broad daylight, apprehending two terror suspects.

תיעוד – לוחמי יחידת הגדעונים 33 פועלים בלב מחנה הפליטים אל-עמארי באור יום ועוצרים שני פעילי טרור pic.twitter.com/sb9yVBczjI — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) August 18, 2025

Furthermore, 33 illegal Palestinian workers were captured overnight Sunday in an apartment in Jerusalem, police said in a separate statement.

They were located in a residential apartment in the Umm Tuba neighborhood in the eastern part of the capital. The apartment’s owner was detained as well, police said.

More than 6,343 terror attacks against Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria were recorded in 2024, according to figures published in February by the Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) NGO.

Twenty-seven Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2024, and more than 300 others were wounded, the group said in its annual report.

The figures, which were cross-checked against official data from Israel’s security services, included 3,668 instances of rock-throwing, 843 attacks with Molotov cocktails, 671 attempts to blind drivers with laser pointers, 526 explosive charges, 364 cases of arson and 179 terrorist shootings.

The report noted that the Shin Bet in 2024 foiled more than 1,000 major attacks in Judea, Samaria and Jerusalem.