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News   Israel News

Friends of Zion launches Israeli billboard campaign honoring Trump

“The Deliverer” signs appear in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv ahead of Independence Day.

Apr. 21, 2026
JNS Staff

Friends of Zion launches Israeli billboard campaign honoring Trump

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A billboard with the message, “THE DELIVERER," is seen outside the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem, April 21, 2026. Credit: FOZ.
A billboard bearing the message, “The Deliverer,” is seen outside the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem, April 21, 2026. Credit: FOZ.
( Apr. 21, 2026 / JNS )

The Friends of Zion Heritage Center has launched a nationwide billboard campaign across Israel featuring the message “The Deliverer” alongside an image of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The campaign, initiated by Friends of Zion founder Mike Evans, is being rolled out ahead of Israel’s 78th Independence Day amid a ceasefire and ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran, Friends of Zion said in a press release on Tuesday.

Billboards have been placed at major intersections and central routes in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, according to the organization. The initiative is intended to express appreciation for Trump’s support of Israel, particularly during the current conflict with Iran, it said.

Evans, an evangelical leader known for his longstanding support for Israel, said Trump has demonstrated unusual resolve in backing the Jewish state.

“No American president has stood by the State of Israel with the courage demonstrated by President Trump, even at significant personal and political risk,” Evans said. “He chose principle over caution. President Trump continues to act with determination despite intense pressures, including during the current election period.”

Evans returned to Israel this week, marking his third visit since the outbreak of the war with Iran. On Wednesday, he is scheduled to host an Independence Day celebration attended by U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee, members of the diplomatic corps, business leaders, media figures, former hostages and other guests.

Actor and pro-Israel advocate Nate Buzolic and public diplomacy activist Yoseph Haddad are expected to receive the “Here Am I Award” in recognition of their efforts to combat antisemitism and promote Israel internationally.

The billboard campaign follows several previous initiatives organized by Evans and the Friends of Zion that highlight U.S.-Israel relations. Past campaigns included messages such as “Thank you God and Donald Trump” and “Cyrus the Great is Alive,” referencing the biblical Persian king who enabled the Jewish people to return to Jerusalem.

In December 2017, Evans presented Trump with the Friends of Zion Award in the Oval Office in recognition of his support for Israel.

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