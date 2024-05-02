JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael News

Israel releases latest stats on survivors ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day

Those born in Romania make up the largest group in the Jewish state, 39%.

A Holocaust survivor shows his grandson the prisoner number tattooed on his arm, Jerusalem, May 24, 2013. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
A Holocaust survivor shows his grandson the prisoner number tattooed on his arm, Jerusalem, May 24, 2013. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Edit
(May 2, 2024 / JNS)

Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah) falls on May 6 this year. On Wednesday, the state’s Holocaust Survivors’ Rights Authority released up-to-date data on survivors in Israel.

A total of 133,362 Shoah survivors and victims of antisemitic harassment during World War II live in Israel, according to the authority.

About 96% of the survivors were children (under the age of 18) at the time of the Holocaust and were born after 1928.

“The average age of Holocaust survivors is currently 87, the oldest of whom is a 111-year-old native of Tunis, the youngest 78, born about 10 months after the end of World War II,” the authority said.

“About 61% of all Holocaust survivors in Israel are women,” it added.

A total of 35,436 of the Holocaust survivors were born in Europe, of whom 13,881 were born in Romania. They constitute the largest group among the survivors in Israel (39%).

Fourteen percent, or 4,965, were born in Poland, 3,579 in Bulgaria (10%), 1,645 in Hungary (4.6%) and 5,647 in the former Soviet Union (15.9%). Only 2.8% of survivors, 1,016, were born in Germany.

Haifa is the city with the most survivors, (9,060), followed by Jerusalem (8,468), Tel Aviv (7,033), Ashdod (6,747), Netanya (6,642) and Beersheva (5,633).

Counted as survivors are 40,287 people who suffered antisemitic harassment during WWII from the Middle East and North Africa.

Of those, 25,588 were born in Morocco and Algeria and endured various restrictions under the Vichy regime, and 14,699 were Iraqi Jews who were exposed to the Farhud riots in Baghdad and Basra in June 1941.

In 2023, the Survivors’ Authority awarded grants and benefits totaling more than NIS 5.5 billion (~$1.5 billion), of which approximately NIS 4.2 billion ($1.1 billion) went to direct awards and grants to the survivors.

Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day is observed on the 27th of the Hebrew month of Nisan (shifted by a day if the 27th is adjacent to Shabbat).

International Holocaust Remembrance Day is on Jan. 27, the date in 1945 when the Red Army liberated Auschwitz.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates