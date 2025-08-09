Israel returns to annual Nagasaki memorial ceremony

( Aug. 9, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen participated on Friday in a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki, after Israel was excluded from the event last year.

Mayor Suzuki Shiro said in June 2024 that the city would not invite Israel to attend the official ceremony because of the risks of protests over the Gaza war.

Following this year’s invitation extended to Israel, Ynet quoted Cohen as saying, “I am honored to participate in the Nagasaki ceremony on behalf of the State of Israel, and to express respect and solidarity with the memory of the victims and the residents of the city.”

He continued, “We are committed to preserving the memory of the past and passing it on to the next generation. In these difficult days, when 50 hostages are being held by the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, Israel’s participation is more important than ever.”

Last year, the United States and United Kingdom decided not to send their ambassadors to the 79th anniversary ceremony, announcing that lower-ranking diplomats would attend instead.

The ambassadors sent a strongly worded letter to Suzuki, criticizing the decision to not invite Israel.

Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, France and Ukraine, as well as most member states of the European Union, also decided not to have their highest-ranking envoys attend the 2024 ceremony.

This year, Cohen laid a wreath during the event, and could be seen standing side by side with U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass.

The Israeli diplomat tweeted, “We join Japan and the international community in remembrance and in our shared pursuit of peace.”

Today I laid a wreath in Nagasaki to mourn the dead and honor their memory.

On behalf of the State of Israel, I express heartfelt solidarity with the people of Nagasaki.

We join Japan and the international community in remembrance and in our shared pursuit of peace. pic.twitter.com/gdVzpOx3NT — Gilad Cohen ????????????️ (@GiladCohen_) August 8, 2025

Glass said, “On this sobering morning, in this serene place, we remember the past, honor the strength and dedication of the Nagasaki people over 80 years, and recommit ourselves to the pursuit and preservation of peace.”

On this sobering morning, in this serene place, we remember the past, honor the strength and dedication of the Nagasaki people over 80 years, and recommit ourselves to the pursuit and preservation of peace. pic.twitter.com/IdTY8SpLNk — ジョージ・グラス駐日米国大使 (@USAmbJapan) August 9, 2025

On Saturday, Cohen took part in the main state memorial ceremony in the presence of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, alongside other senior government officials, ambassadors and representatives from various countries, Ynet reported.

On Wednesday, the Israeli ambassador participated in the official memorial ceremony in Hiroshima, the first city on which an atomic bomb was dropped.