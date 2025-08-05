Israel to allow approved Gazan traders to import goods

( Aug. 5, 2025 / JNS )

Israel will allow Gaza merchants to bring goods into the Strip as part of a pilot program aimed at gradually increasing the volume of aid entering through the private sector, the Israeli Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday.

“Following the Cabinet’s decision to expand the scope of humanitarian aid, a mechanism was approved for the gradual and controlled renewal of the entry of goods through the private sector,” stated the ministry’s Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

The humanitarian measure “aims to increase the volume of aid entering the Gaza Strip, while reducing reliance on aid collection by the U.N. and international organizations,” according to the Defense Ministry unit.

The pilot will see a limited number of Palestinian merchants screened by Israeli security agencies bring in basic foodstuffs, including fruits and vegetables, baby food and hygiene products.

All shipments will undergo “thorough inspection,” COGAT said, and payment for the imported goods will be conducted via bank transfer only, under a monitoring and oversight mechanism” to stop Hamas terrorists from further profiting off Israel’s humanitarian gestures.

“In cooperation with security agencies, we will continue to operate monitoring and oversight mechanisms for the entry of aid into Gaza, while taking all possible measures to prevent the involvement of Hamas in the processes of bringing in and distributing the aid,” COGAT stated.

The Israel Defense Forces on July 27 announced several humanitarian measures aimed at refuting “the false claim of deliberate starvation” in the coastal enclave, including “tactical pauses” in the war on Hamas.

While emphasizing that “combat operations have not ceased” across the Strip, the IDF said pauses in military activities between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. would be instituted in Al-Mawasi, Deir al-Balah and Gaza City.

Humanitarian corridors have been established to enable the movement of U.N. convoys delivering food and medicine to Gazans. The secure aid routes will remain in place permanently between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.

The Israeli military added that it was prepared to expand the scale of its humanitarian response “as required.” More than 23,000 tons of aid have entered the enclave over the past week, with 1,200 trucks having been successfully collected by the U.N. and international organizations.

COGAT’s announcement came just hours after widespread reports in Hebrew media claimed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved a full-scale military occupation of Gaza to defeat Hamas.

The premier’s reported approval came days after Hamas released a propaganda video showing 24-year-old hostage Evyatar David in a tunnel, looking emaciated and apparently digging his own grave.

It also follows months of negotiations between Israel and Hamas over a renewed ceasefire ending, which the terror group rejected, and growing global pressure to end the war in Gaza amid claims of “mass starvation.”