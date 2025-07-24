US to leave Doha talks as Hamas not acting in good faith, Witkoff says

( July 24, 2025 / JNS)

The United States will examine “alternative options” to bring home the 50 captives held by Hamas as the terrorist group “does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith,” U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff said on Thursday.

“We have decided to bring our team home from Doha for consultations after the latest response from Hamas, which clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza,” U.S. President Donald Trump’s point man in the talks wrote in an X post on Thursday afternoon.

While mediators Qatar and Egypt “have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith,” Witkoff stated. “We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza.”

“It is a shame that Hamas has acted in this selfish way,” Witkoff added, emphasizing that Washington remains “resolute” in achieving peace.

The announcement came shortly after the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office stated that, “in light of the response delivered by Hamas this morning,” Jerusalem had decided to recall its negotiators for consultations.

The Jewish state appreciates “efforts by the mediators, Qatar and Egypt, and the efforts of envoy Witkoff, to achieve a breakthrough in the negotiations,” the PMO statement added.

Speaking at a state memorial ceremony for Revisionist Zionist leader Ze’ev Jabotinsky on Thursday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he remained “determined to achieve all war aims,” including the return of all hostages and Hamas’s complete defeat.

“If Hamas understands our readiness to reach a deal as weakness, as an opportunity to dictate terms of surrender to us that will endanger Israel, it is greatly mistaken,” the prime minister declared in his remarks.

Earlier on Thursday, Israel confirmed that its delegation in Doha had received Hamas’s reply to the latest proposal for a hostage deal and ceasefire agreement, which it said was being carefully assessed.

Since early July, Israel and the terrorist organization have been engaged in indirect negotiations to revive the agreement that collapsed in March.

Several key issues remained unresolved, including Hamas’s demands regarding the delivery of humanitarian aid, the withdrawal of Israeli forces and guarantees for a long-term resolution to the conflict.

Witkoff touched down at the Italian island of Sardinia on Thursday for continued talks with top Israeli and Qatari officials regarding the deal.

If Hamas does not take the proposal on offer, “Israel is going to take some kinetic action,” U.S. Special Envoy for Hostage Response Adam Boehler had warned in an interview with CNN on Sunday evening.

The envoy said he was “optimistic” that a ceasefire agreement could be reached, because Witkoff “has been leaning in really closely on a deal and he’s done it with Israel.”

When asked what it would take for Hamas to agree to a deal, Boehler claimed that “these are down to little details.”

“I would say that Israel at this point is bending over backward,” he said. “They’re redrawing maps.”

Fifty hostages remain in Gaza, 49 of whom were abducted during the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Additionally, the body of an Israeli officer, Lt. Hadar Goldin, has been held in Gaza since 2014.

According to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the 50 individuals held in Gaza include 28 deceased abductees.