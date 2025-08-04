Netanyahu approves full military occupation of Gaza, per news reports

( Aug. 4, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved a full-scale military occupation of the Gaza Strip on Monday, the New York Post and Israeli media reported.

The move was reportedly made without input from Eyal Zamir, chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, with Netanyahu telling Zamir to resign if he doesn’t agree with the new development, according to an internal memo, the Post reported.

“The die is cast. We are going for a full occupation of the Gaza Strip,” an unnamed senior Israeli official stated, according to Israeli media.

The IDF has repeatedly voiced opposition to a full military takeover, arguing it could take years to dismantle Hamas’s remaining infrastructure and could put the lives of the hostages at further risk.

This announcement comes days after Hamas released a propaganda video of 24-year-old hostage Evyatar David in a tunnel, apparently digging his own grave.

It also follows months of negotiations between Israel and Hamas over a renewed ceasefire ending with no agreement, coupled with growing pressure from the international community and Israelis to end the war in the Gaza Strip amid reports of “mass starvation” and continued demands to release the hostages.