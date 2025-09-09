Israeli Air Force intercepts Houthi drone over Eilat

( Sept. 9, 2025 / JNS )

The Israeli Air Force intercepted a drone on Tuesday over Eilat, in Israel’s southernmost region, launched by Houthi terrorists from Yemen, the military reported.

Sirens sounded in accordance with protocol, the Israel Defense Forces statement added. There were no reports of damage or injuries.

The IAF downed three UAVs on Monday in the span of 30 minutes.

The drones, launched by Houthi terrorists, triggered air-raid sirens in the Arava area and southern Negev Desert, the military added.

The downing of the third drone did not trigger sirens, in accordance with policy, the IDF noted without disclosing its location.

On Sunday, a Houthi explosive drone crashed into Ramon Airport near Eilat, shortly after the IAF intercepted three UAVs launched from Yemen. Two people were injured.

Video appears to show the moment of impact at the airport in southern Israel. The airspace was temporarily closed to traffic.

Less than two hours later, the airport resumed operations.

A Magen David Adom team at Ramon Airport reported two people lightly wounded who were treated on site before being transported to Yoseftal Medical Center in Eilat—a 63-year-old man in good condition with shrapnel injuries to his limbs and a 52-year-old woman in good condition after falling and sustaining injuries to her limbs. Both worked at the airport.