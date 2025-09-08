IAF intercepts three Houthi drones in 30 minutes

( Sept. 8, 2025 / JNS )

The Israeli Air Force on Monday downed three hostile UAVs in the span of a half an hour, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The drones, launched by Yemen’s Houthi terrorist group, triggered air-raid sirens in the Arava and the southern Negev, the military added.

The downing of the third drone did not trigger sirens, in accordance to policy, the IDF noted without disclosing its location.

On Sunday, a Houthi explosive drone crashed into Ramon Airport near Eilat, shortly after the IAF intercepted three UAVs launched from Yemen. Two people were injured.

Video appears to show the moment of impact at the airport in southern Israel. The airspace was temporarily closed to traffic.

Less than two hours later, Ramon Airport resumed operations.

A Magen David Adom team at Ramon Airport reported two people lightly wounded who were treated on site before being transported to Yoseftal Medical Center in Eilat—a 63-year-old man in good condition with shrapnel injuries to his limbs and a 52-year-old woman in good condition after falling and sustaining injuries to her limbs. Both worked at the airport.