Israeli-American wins World Series of Poker

( July 17, 2025 / Israel Hayom)

History was made overnight at the World Series of Poker (WSOP) in Las Vegas, as Israeli-American Michael Mizrachi, 44, clinched the world championship title and walked away with a $10 million prize.

Mizrachi, a Florida native and son of an Israeli father, proudly displayed a tattoo of the Israeli flag on his arm. In a recent major tournament victory, he requested that Israel’s national anthem be played instead of the U.S. anthem. This time, he competed wearing a tag around his neck symbolizing solidarity with Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

U.S. media hailed Mizrachi, a member of the Poker Hall of Fame, as “the man who conquered the mountaintop,” placing him alongside legendary players such as Canadian Daniel Negreanu, a familiar name to fans who follow the international poker circuit.

This year’s WSOP drew more than 10,000 participants from across the globe, including several dozen Israelis. The buy-in for the event was $10,000, and after two weeks of intense play and eliminations, the final table offered a minimum payout of $1.5 million.

Over the past two decades, Mizrachi has earned millions through victories in several international tournaments. In Los Angeles, he pocketed $1.9 million in one high-profile win, and in Europe, he took home €360,000 after a strong showing at the European Championship in Cannes.

In 2010, Mizrachi came close to winning the world title, finishing fifth and earning a “modest” $2.5 million. That tournament was won by Jonathan Duhamel, another poker star. Many Americans felt it was only a matter of time before Mizrachi claimed the champion’s bracelet.

That prediction finally came true Wednesday night, when Mizrachi held a 10/3 of clubs in the final hand, and masterfully turned it into a win.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.