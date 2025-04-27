Israeli forces arrest 75, foil terror plots in Judea and Samaria

( April 27, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli security forces arrested approximately 75 wanted suspects and confiscated more than 40 weapons in a series of operations across Judea and Samaria over the past week, according to a joint statement released Sunday by the Israel Defense Forces, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Police.

In the village of A-Ram, located in the Binyamin Division north of Jerusalem, Israeli forces demolished the home of a terrorist who had carried out previous attacks. Additionally, the IDF and Shin Bet arrested the leader of a terror cell operating in the Balata refugee camp in the Samaria Division.

מעצרי מחבלים, סיכול פיגוע ואיתור מצבור אמצעי לחימה: כוחות הביטחון עצרו כ-75 מבוקשים והחרימו יותר מ-40 נשקים בשבוע האחרון ביהודה ושומרון



במהלך שבוע שעבר, כוחות הביטחון פעלו ברחבי יהודה ושומרון לסיכול טרור. במסגרת הפעילות, הכוחות עצרו כ-75 מבוקשים והחרימו יותר מ-40 נשקים.



הכוחות… pic.twitter.com/FUQQel1rO8 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 27, 2025

A separate arrest in the Ephraim Division prevented an imminent terrorist attack planned for the city of Qalqilya.

In Hebron, security forces uncovered a weapons cache concealed inside a women’s clothing store. The cache included firearms intended for use in future terrorist attacks, according to security officials.

“Security forces will continue their intensive operations throughout Judea and Samaria to proactively thwart terrorism and ensure the safety of Israeli citizens,” the statement added.